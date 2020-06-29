Dear Tom,

What caused the summer of 2009 to be so cool?



Thanks,

Bill

Chicago

Dear Bill,

The summer of 2009 was indeed a cool one, ranking as the city’s 21 coolest, dating back to 1871. The average temperature was 69.2 degrees, well below the 71.8 degree summer normal. There were only four days that reached 90 degrees, a three-day run of 94s from June 23-25 and a 91-degree high on August 9. The highest July temperature was just 86 degrees, the lowest ever for any July. Nights were also cool with just eight days with minimum temperatures of 70 degrees or higher, compared to a typical 17. The cool summer can be attributed to an abundance of cloudiness and a predominance of winds off of Lake Michigan. Summer sunshine averaged just 53 percent of possible, compared to a 66 percent normal, and winds with an easterly component prevailed on more than half of the days.