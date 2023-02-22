A wet and windy Wednesday will continue through the nighttime hours.

Freezing rain is mostly likely to create accumulating ice in counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin state line where temperatures are at the freezing mark or even a little below.

McHenry County remains under an Ice Storm Warning through 6 a.m. Thursday.

An Ice Storm WARNING is in effect in McHenry County through Thu 6AM. Significant icing could occur with up to 1/2" accumulation. Hazardous driving conditions are likely through evening commute. Tree damage & power outages could occur as winds gust up to 35 mph. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/6m7YUK9xAw — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 22, 2023

Portions of Cook, Dupage, Kane, Lake counties in Illinois are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers should expect slippery roads north and northwest of the city of Chicago and take caution and care while driving.

Southeast of the city heavy rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms with the rain are possible.