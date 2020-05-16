Wet Weekend: New round of drenching downpours ahead

Friday’s dry, sunny, warm weather was certainly welcomed after the wettest May day in recorded history dating back to 1871, when weather observations began.

The tranquil weather continues Saturday, but the next spring storm system’s rains and embedded thunderstorms sweep back in late Saturday night/Sunday.

This will threaten another round of significant rainfall and possible strong thunderstorms – the last thing we need with many rivers and streams struggling to handle the run-off from the record rainfalls.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather