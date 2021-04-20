Wet snow to hit Chicago area Tuesday; Freeze Warning issued

CHICAGO — As low pressure tracks up the Ohio River Valley, wet snow has overspread the Chicago area this Tuesday morning. Snow will likely continue this afternoon, melting as it falls on sidewalks/roadways, but accumulating on grassy areas, especially in counties along and south of Interstate-80 where the snowfall will be heaviest. Watch for slick spots on highways/overpasses. Check the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below for current snow depiction.

The upper-air support will move off to the east this evening with snow ending from the west. Then temps will fall through the 30s overnight – we’re expecting lowest readings in the mid and upper 20s – a Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area of northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana from midnight tonight until 9AM CDT Wednesday morning (see National Weather Service-produced pictorial below). Note on another map below that Freeze Warnings (dark-blue shaded areas) will be in effect from northern Texas northeast all the way through Illinois and Indiana into portions of Lower Michigan and western Ohio.

After a band of snow or rain/snow mix moves through during the day Wednesday, Frost/Freeze Warnings are likely to be posted again Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Freeze Warnings tonight depicted in dark blue

