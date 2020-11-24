Wet accumulating snow spreading over the Chicago area later tonight – Snow Advisory 2AM to 10PM northwest of the city

Accumulating wet snow looks to spread over much of the Chicago area after midnight tonight. Snow will gradually change-over to rain from the south during the forenoon with heaviest accumulations 2 to 3-inches-plus possible along and west of Interstate-355 and north of interstate-80 where a Winter Weather Snow Advisory will be in effect from 2AM until 10AM Tuesday (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). Check the progress of the precipitation shield on the regional weather radar mosaic below.

Early on the snow will melt as it falls, but as the snowfall rate increases, accumulation will occur first on grassy areas and then on colder surfaces and eventually roadways. Travel before and a couple hours after sunrise, during the morning rush could become slushy and slick, so individuals expecting to be driving early Tuesday and Tuesday forenoon, should prepare for slowed traffic and slick spots. Snowfall amounts will be around an inch or so as you get closer-in to the city, but roads even there will be wet and potentially slick in spots.

Low pressure developing in SE Colorado will slowly make its way north during the next 24 to 36-hours, eventually reaching the Chicago area later Wednesday. Warm moist southerly winds will strengthen ahead of the approaching low pressure, initially flowing over the cold air in place over our area resulting in the period of wet snow, but with time, the warmer air will replace the cold air, with snow gradually changing over to rain, the last to experience this change-over will be Lake and McHenry Counties a little after midday Tuesday. Occasional rain is then expected to continue the remainder of Tuesday through Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic