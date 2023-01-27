Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.

When will it start snowing in Chicago?

Snow is set to develop late Saturday morning and early afternoon in all but southern sections.

A wintry mix is expected later in the day southern sections.

The wintry mix will continue in the southern suburbs Saturday night, possibly briefly as far north as parts of the city. Then a shift back to snow, possibly heavy at times.

Sunday will be breezy and colder. Snow showers continue lakeside counties in the morning then gradually end. High 29—but falling to the low or mid 20s by nightfall.

How much snow will we get this weekend in Chicago?

There will be a tricky distribution of snowfall commencing Saturday and continuing Saturday night and ending as some potentially lake enhanced snowfall Sunday morning.

Three to six inches may fall from the city and roughly the I-88 corridor (the East/West Tollway and the Eisenhower) beginning Saturday—but with sharply lower totals as one heads south.

As much as five to eight inches may fall toward the Wisconsin line into southern Wisconsin during that period.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Amounts south toward Morris, Kankakee and Rensselaer, IN may only come in around an inch from current indications. Any shift in the storm track and its heaviest precip could necessitate tweeking snowfall locations and totals