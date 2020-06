Mesoscale Discussion 1016 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0940 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020 Areas affected...Far eastern Illinois across northern Indiana...southeast Michigan...and much of Ohio. Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely 307... Valid 270240Z - 270415Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...A line of storms which is producing damaging winds from eastern Illinois into south-central Michigan, and continues to sag south. Local watch extensions and/or a downstream watch may be needed.…