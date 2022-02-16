Wednesday Forecast: Windy conditions, temps in low 50s with afternoon rain

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with windy and warm conditions, afternoon rain. Winds: SSW 20-25 G45. High: 54.

Wind Advisory Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Heavy rain in some spots this evening, combined with melting snow leads to localized flood and rising river concerns. Rain totals at 0.5″ (NW) to 2″ (SE).

Cloudy tonight, rain to rain mixing with ice and windy conditions. Winds: WSW 10-15 G35. Low: 28.

Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning begins at 3 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 6/9 p.m. Thursday.

Wind Advisory today from 9am to 6pm.



Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning begins at 3AM (Thu) and lasts until 6/9pm Thu.



Thursday: Winter Wx Advisory and Winter Storm Warning continues. Ice glaze on roads overnight and in AM possible

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, wintry mix to snow, windy. Winds: NNE 15-25 G40. High: 29.

Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning continues Thursday. Ice glaze on roads overnight and in AM possible.

May see a lull in the snow in the mid-late AM, but looks to fall mostly in the afternoon and evening. 2-4″ Chicago/west of Chicago and north, 4-7″ southern cook co and southern half of area. Bulk of snow falls in afternoon and evening.