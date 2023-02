CHICAGO — Wind Advisory continues until noon Wednesday. Lingering morning showers with mostly cloudy and windy conditions. Falling temps. Winds: WSW 20-25 G45. High: 42 (afternoon temp).

Mostly cloudy tonight with a wintry mix chance. Winds: W 5-15 G25. Winter Storm Watch for McHenry County from 3 a.m. through noon Thursday. Low: 33.

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy, accumulating snow and sleet. Winds: NE 15-25 G35. High: 32.

