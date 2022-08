CHICAGO — Increasing clouds with hot and humid conditions Wednesday. Slight afternoon and early evening severe storm chance with damaging wind gusts being the highest risk. Winds: SW 15-20 G30. High: 93.

Mostly cloudy tonight, thunderstorm chance. Winds: WNW 5-10 G25. Low: 71.

Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy, 20% rain chance, cooler lakeside. Winds: NNE 10-15 G20. High: 79/73.