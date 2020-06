CHICAGO — Clear, seasonable temperatures continue Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s inland. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with a high of 88 degrees inland, reaching mid- to upper-70s at the lakeshore and lows in the 60s at night.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer still, with low humidity and a high of 91 degrees inland and 81 by the lake. Friday will be hot with a few clouds and moderate humidity, as temperatures could reach around 93 degrees but only mid-80s at the lakeshore.