CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Wednesday with a 10% chance of an isolated shower/storm. Less humid later with breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-15 G30. High: 89.

Mostly clear tonight with breezy conditions. Winds: W 10-15 G25. Low: 71.

Thursday Forecast: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance of isolated shower/storm. Humid conditions. Winds: WSW 10-15 G20. High: 91.