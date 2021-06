CHICAGO — A mother and her 1-year-old son were shot inside their home in the South Austin neighborhood.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, a man fired shots through the window of their first-floor apartment on the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway.

The child was hit twice in the legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was stabilized. The mother was grazed by bullets on her body and hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.