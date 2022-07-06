CHICAGO — Partly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Air quality this morning in the “unhealthy for all” category around Chicagoland until the front moves through fully. Highs in the upper 70s, a few 80s inland and mid 70s lakeside.

Increasing evening clouds to mostly cloudy skies tonight. A few showers and thunderstorms possible late. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for Friday with lots of clouds and some light morning rain. Temps in the comfortable mid 70s with some clearing by the evening likely. The weekend looks pleasant with 70s and Saturday and low 80s on Sunday, lower humidity but some nice sunshine. Back towards 90 by Monday.