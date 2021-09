RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The removal of the country's largest Confederate statue is set to start around 8 a.m. in Richmond. The Robert E. Lee Monument which weighs more than 12 tons will be lifted off its granite pedestal in full. It will then be dissembled for moving purposes.

Sources told 8News the removal process is expected to be wrapped up by 10 or 11 a.m. 8News will live stream the removal of the statue on WRIC.com and our Facebook page. The public viewing area just east of the monument opens up at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.