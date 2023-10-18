CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Wednesday with milder conditions and a chance of late afternoon showers. Winds: S 5-10 mph. High: 68.

Cloudy and breezy tonight with showers/t’storms likely. Wind: S 10-20, G30 mph. Low 53.

Thursday Forecast: Rain at times and breezy. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. High 62.

Extended outlook calls for showers and breaks of sun on Friday with a high of 62. Still a few lingering showers are possible into Saturday. But partly sunny skies look to win out by the afternoon with a high in the upper 50s. Mid to upper 50s on Sunday with a bit more sunshine. Next week we’re looking dry on Monday with highs back to near 60. Warmer on Tuesday with highs likely back upu to near 70.

