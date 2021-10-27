Wednesday Forecast: Temps in upper 50s with partly cloudy conditions

CHICAGO — Partly cloudy conditions Wednesday with high temperature of 58 degrees.

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperature of 47 degrees.

Thursday Forecast: 90 percent chance of showers Thursday with cloudy conditions. High: 56.

