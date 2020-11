CHICAGO — The first measurable snow in more than seven months fell in the Chicago area early Tuesday, dropping 0.8" at Midway, 0.7" at O'Hare and as much as 3.5" in parts of northwest Illinois.

The snow has long since exited the area, but Tuesday's rain will continue through tomorrow and move out of the area Wednesday night. Rainfall estimates put most storm precipitation tallies across the Chicago area in the 0.30"-1.20" range.