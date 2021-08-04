Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny morning Wednesday with partly cloudy afternoon.

Winds: W/NW 5-10 High Temp: 85, near 80 lakeside

Mostly clear tonight. Sunset 20:06

Winds: E/SE 5-10  Low Temps: 65

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

For the latest weather updates, go to wgnv.com/weather.

Thursday Forecast: Hazy sunshine & getting hot. Chance of PM showers/t-storms. High: 87, near 80 lakeside. 

We start getting muggier towards the weekend.  We’ll see a string of much warmer than normal weather as we head into the 90s for the weekend and likely into next week too. Normal: 84/68 

