Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny morning Wednesday with partly cloudy afternoon.
Winds: W/NW 5-10 High Temp: 85, near 80 lakeside
Mostly clear tonight. Sunset 20:06
Winds: E/SE 5-10 Low Temps: 65
Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team
Thursday Forecast: Hazy sunshine & getting hot. Chance of PM showers/t-storms. High: 87, near 80 lakeside.
We start getting muggier towards the weekend. We’ll see a string of much warmer than normal weather as we head into the 90s for the weekend and likely into next week too. Normal: 84/68