CHICAGO — Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s near the lake.

Clouds increase tonight leading to chance for scattered showers late as temperatures fall into the mid-60s.

Thursday Forecast: Scattered showers and isolated showers are possible on Thursday morning. The clouds decrease in the afternoon, with breezy west, northwest winds keeping highs near 80 degrees.

