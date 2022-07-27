CHICAGO — Lots of clouds Wednesday, warmer and muggier. Chance of AM showers and thunderstorms. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 84, near 80 lakeside.

Decreasing clouds and warmer tonight. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Lows near 70.

Thursday Forecast: Clouds and some sun Thursday. Chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the morning. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High 82.

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine for Friday and the weekend– as temperatures stay in the pleasant and seasonal mid to low 80s. We get muggier and warmer next week with highs near 90. Could even be some mid 90s by the middle of next week.