Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s, partly sunny with chance for PM storms

CHICAGO — Partly sunny and warm conditions Wednesday with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Winds: E 5-10 mph, Air quality good to moderate. High Temps: 85, near 80 by the lake.

Partly cloudy with mild conditions tonight. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Lows Temps: mid 60s, suburbs near 60.

Thursday Forecast: Getting hot & humid with some hazy sun. Slight chance PM showers/t-storms.

High 88, low 80s lakeside.

Both heat and humidity levels look to peak on Friday. The weekend is trending back towards the seasonal lower 80s with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms both weekend afternoons.