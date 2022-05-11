CHICAGO — Partly sunny Wednesday, humid and unseasonably warm. Cooler lakeside with foggy areas. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. High: 86, mid 70s by the lake.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Partly cloudy tonight and unseasonably warm. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Forecast: Hot, humid and hazy sunshine Thursday. Cooler by the lake. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Highs near 90, mid to low 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for another hot day on Friday with highs again in the upper 80s and low 90s. Increasing clouds and a chance of showers/t’storms by Friday evening. A bit cooler and cloudier for Saturday with a chance of showers and t’storms. Sunday looks drier and sunnier with highs in the mid to low 70s.