Dear Tom,I heard that Summer 2020 was the city's hottest on record. I can't believeit when I remember 1988, 1995 and 2012. How can that be?Chuck KennellRichard WolffDear Chuck and Richard,The final numbers are in, and Summer 2020 was indeed, the city's hottest onrecord dating back to 1871. The three-month meteorological summer June, Julyand August period averaged 76.7 degrees, beating out runner-up 1955's76.4-degree average and 1995's 76.3 degrees. While this summer lackedextreme heat, logging no triple-digit days, the warmth was consistent withno prolonged cool snaps. The three-month period featured only two days withhighs in the 60s. The average summer high was 86.2 degrees, the city's fifthwarmest and the average low was 67.1 degrees, the third warmest on record,so the warm nights also played a major part in cementing the first-placefinish.