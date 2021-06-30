Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 80s, mostly cloudy with scattered storms

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler conditions lakeside with winds SSE 5-10 mph. High temperatures of 84 and 76 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a slight chance for more storms. Winds N 0-5 mph. Temperature of 66.

Partly cloudy Thursday with another slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler conditions expected lakeside with winds NNE 5-15 mph G25. High temperatures of 78 and 73 degrees.

