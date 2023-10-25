CHICAGO — Cloudy conditions Wednesday with morning rain likely, scattered afternoon rain. Winds: 10-15 G25. High: 65.

Cloudy tonight with rain and thunderstorms. Winds: SSW 5-15 G20. Low: 62.

Thursday: Another nearly 100% cloudy day with showery spells at times, perhaps a clap of thunder. Gaps in the rain is likely with some rain-free periods. Another mild day with highs 10 degrees or more above normal. Southwest winds 12-24 mph. High: 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, unseasonably mild with scattered showers. Nighttime lows warmer than typical late October daytime highs. Winds: Southwest 8-18 mph and gusty at times. Low: 64.

Friday: A lingering AM shower possible then perhaps some mixed sunshine emerges briefly before a new round of showers and possible thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. Unseasonably mild with highs about 15 degrees above normal. Showers end Friday evening with partial clearing and much cooler conditions. High: 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at the open but clouds gradually increase in the afternoon leading to a new round of rain Saturday night. Multiday cooling commences with highs about 20 degrees cooler than those observed Friday. High: 54.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog