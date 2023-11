CHICAGO — Sunny skies and southwest winds will push temperatures into the mid-60s Wednesday.

It will stay dry tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds and temperatures, along with breezy SSW winds gusting up to 30 mph. Thursday’s highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

