Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s, windy with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Windy, unseasonably mild, cloudy and a few showers Wednesday. Winds: SW 25-30,G50-55 mph. High Wind Watch 6p to 9a Thu for northern Chicagoland, Wind Advisory for south Chicagoland.
High 65, record is 64.
Very windy tonight, showers, possible t-storm and mild. Winds: SW 25-35, G50-60 mph. Low 42.
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and windy. Winds: WSW 15-30, G45-50 mph decrease in the afternoon. High 45.
Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry weekend with temps where they should be for December. Highs in the 30s, lows in the 20s. Winter Solstice is on Tuesday. Winter officially begins in Chicago next Tuesday at 10a.