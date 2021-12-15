Wednesday Forecast: Temps in mid 60s, windy with scattered showers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A reading assignment at Eastlake High School is being described as pornographic and has parents concerned, saying the sexually graphic nature of the book is completely inappropriate and should not be assigned to students, especially with out parental consent.

The book is called The Perks of Being a Wallflower and it’s not new to controversy. In fact, according to Marshall Libraries, it has been challenged or banned by numerous entities every year since 2003.

Elda Marmolejos, who has a child enrolled in Eastlake High, said she feels the book should not be assigned to such a young age group, especially with out parental consent.

"My concern is that my child was assigned a very inappropriate book by his English Teacher. There was no parent consent form sent out for me to sign. He basically said that the book was graphic and they needed to act like adults. The content is very inappropriate. It talks about sex, drugs, alcohol [and] minor abuse. It goes into detail about teenager being raped and she goes to get an abortion without parental consent. It is very graphic and it is very inappropriate for such a young age group to be reading and just having access to it at a Texas public school. [There is also a part] Where two boys are having sex and the book goes into detail about [it.]