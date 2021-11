CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Wednesday with a few afternoon clouds. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 45.

Partly cloudy and frosty tonight. Winds: Calm to W 5 mph. Low: 29.

Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 48.

Extended outlook shows warming a bit more every day into the weekend. Bigger warm up happens at the end of the weekend with highs getting into the mild 60s. Normal high/low for this part of November 55/39