CHICAGO — More sunshine is expected throughout the day Wednesday as highs reach the mid-30s.

The clouds return tonight as lows fall into the mid-20s.

Thursday Forecast: Thursday will be mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance of snow or rain as highs reach the lower 40s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Showers are likely Friday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 40s.