CHICAGO — It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for some isolated showers. Breezy south, southwest winds help push highs into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Showers become likely overnight, and some thunderstorms are possible as temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

Thursday Forecast: Showers are likely Thursday, especially in the morning hours. Highs in the lower 70s are expected, under mostly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon.

