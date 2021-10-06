Wednesday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with showers and storms

CHICAGO — Cloudy skies Wednesday, but a dry morning and raindrops move in from the south in the form of showers and isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon. Air quality is in the Good category around Chicago. E/NE winds 5-15 mph. High 72, upper 60s by the lake.

Rain at times tonight with mild and muggy conditions. Winds: E/SE wind 5-15 mph. Lows near 64.

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and damp Thursday. Showers & isolated thunderstorms likely. S/SE wind 5-10 mph. High 72, upper 60s by the lake.

Showers and thunderstorms look to last into Friday morning, but the extended outlook looks calls for weekend warming to temps near 80 degrees and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Normal high/low for this coming weekend is down to 65/48 for this part of autumn.