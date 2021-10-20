Wednesday Forecast: Temps in low 70s with afternoon isolated showers possible

CHICAGO — Increasing clouds Wednesday with a 20% chance of afternoon showers. High: 71.

Mostly cloudy conditions tonight with 30% chance of showers, storms possible. Low: 51.

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High: 61.

