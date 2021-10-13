Wednesday Forecast: Temps in low 70s, dense fog advisory with showers and thunderstorms

CHICAGO — Areas of dense fog Wednesday morning, mostly the west and south parts of Chicagoland. Dense fog advisory lasts until 10 a.m. Air quality good for Chicagoland. Mostly cloudy skies and raindrops look likely by the afternoon. Some heavy showers and isolated t-storms look to last into the evening. Winds: S 10-15 mph. High: 73.

Showers and thunderstorms taper off late tonight into scattered showers. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low 62.

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some afternoon clearing. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Chance of Friday sprinkles/showers but signs point to drying out by the very late afternoon. Extended outlook calls for a shift towards cooler seasonally normal October temperatures but mostly dry conditions by this weekend with a pattern of morning fog and some nice afternoon sunshine. Normal high/low: 65/46