CHICAGO — Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. Wednesday (not for central/north Cook or Lake IL). Increasing clouds, afternoon rain and storms expected. Winds: SW 0-5. High: 63.

Mostly cloudy tonight with showers and storms. Winds: E 5-10. Low: 53.

Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms, wide temp range, E 10-15 G25. High: 59.

