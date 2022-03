CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with rain and thunderstorms, windy conditions. 1-2″ of rainfall possible. Winds: S 15-20 G35. High: 63.

Cloudy tonight with rain with a thunderstorm chance and windy conditions. Winds: WSW 20-25 G40. Low: 38.

Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy Thursday with rain/snow, windy. Winds: NNW 15-20 G35. High: 40.