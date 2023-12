CHICAGO — It will be mostly cloudy, but dry Wednesday with warmer than average temperatures as highs reach the lower 40s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of rain or snow as lows fall into the low to mid-30s.

THURSDAY FORECAST: Rain showers become likely Thursday and some snow is expected away from the city. Despite the wet weather, temperatures are expected to top out in the lower 40s once again.

