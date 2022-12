CHICAGO — Morning dense fog Wednesday with a Dense Fog Advisory issued west/northwest until 10 a.m. Mainly cloudy, isolated shower. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 43.

Mainly cloudy tonight. Winds: N 5-10. Low: 34.

Thursday Forecast: Mainly cloudy, afternoon rain chance, evening rain likely. Winds: E 5-10 G15. Low: 41.

