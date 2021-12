CHICAGO — Despite mostly sunny skies, highs struggle to reach the lower 30s Wednesday and it will feel like the mid-20s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures holding in the upper 20s and possibly rising late.

Thursday and Friday Forecast: Partly sunny Thursday with highs in the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies bring the chance for scattered showers Friday as highs climb to near 50.