Today: Patchy fog, cloudy, N 5-10 mph. High: 34

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers, NE 0-5 mph. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, S 0-5 mph. High: 37

Two more snow systems are shaping up for the Chicago area this week.

The first may swipe the area Wednesday night. The minor, fast-moving system may produce some wintry weather as some snow or a wintry mix.

Wednesday will start with fog early and remain more cloudy than not and seasonably chilly. Only the chance of a peek of passing sun.