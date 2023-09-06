CHICAGO — Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday morning will give way to partly cloudy skies by midday.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southern Cook County, including Orland Park, Tinley Park and Chicago Heights, and parts of Will County until 9:45 a.m.

The rain is complicating the morning commute, causing crashes and delays on area expressways and tollways. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Isolated showers are possible late this afternoon as temperatures fall from highs in the mid-80s to the upper 70s for the evening commute.

Isolated showers are possible this evening, then temperatures fall into the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Future Forecast: Thursday and Friday will stay mostly cloudy with inland highs in the lower 70s, but mid to upper 60s lakeside.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog