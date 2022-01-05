Wednesday Forecast: Scattered snow showers, flurries; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Today: Cloudy, a few scattered snow showers & flurries, below zero wind chills this afternoon W 25-30 G45. High: 15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, flurries, below zero wind chills, W 15-20 G30. Low: 7

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight NW Indiana lake effect snow chance, below zero wind chills, W 10-15 G20. High: 15

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

It was issued for potential blowing snow, most pronounced in wide open area such as those west of Chicago.