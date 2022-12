CHICAGO — Rain showers are falling across the Chicago area Wednesday, making for a slow morning commute.

Ninety-percent chance of showers, mainly this morning and breezy conditions. High: 44.

100-percent chance of rain tonight with snow showers possible far north/northwest counties. Low: 35.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Thursday Forecast: Increasing clouds with breezy conditions. 30% chance of snow showers Thursday afternoon. High: 37. Feels Like: 27.