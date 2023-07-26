CHICAGO — Hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values that could top out over 100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon are possible with potentially severe storms.

A list of warnings, watches and advisories below:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for DuPage and Cook County until 9:45 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended into Lake (IL), northern Kane, northern Cook until 9:45 a.m. Storm is moving fast, east at 60 mph. Has a history of producing 60-70mph wind gusts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukegan, Arlington Heights and Evanston until 9:45 a.m.

A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 12 p.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. in the orange counties. (map below) Peak heat indices of 100-105 degrees are expected.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning when possible and limit time in sun. Check on relatives and neighbors. Take precautions working and spending time outdoors.

Our skies will become mostly clear tonight. It will stay warm and humid as temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s inland and mid-80s lakeside.

