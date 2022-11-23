CHICAGO — Mainly sunny and mild conditions Wednesday. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Air quality is in the Moderate for Chicagoland with pockets of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups far downstate in Illinois and around Indianapolis. High: 57.

Increasing clouds tonight and not as chilly. Winds: S 5-10 mph. Low 39.

Thanksgiving Day: Cloudy skies and mild conditions Thursday. Chance of afternoon showers. Winds: S 5-10mph. High 53.

Extended outlook calls for some overnight rain at times for Black Friday shoppers and Friday starts out cloudy. Clearing by Friday afternoon with a high near 50. A sunny start to Saturday, but increasing clouds and chance of some light rain at times through Sunday morning. Drying out by Sunday afternoon. Highs this weekend in the seasonal mid to low 40s.