Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Chicago area until 2 a.m. after third day of storms

WEATHER ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Chicago region.

Counties under the watch include Chicago, La Salle County, IL, Newton County, IN, Kankakee County, IL, Kane County, IL, Grundy County, IL, Jasper County, IN, Will County, IL, Porter County, IN, DeKalb County, IL, Cook County, IL, DuPage County, IL, Livingston County, IL, McHenry County, IL, Kendall County, IL, Lake County, IL, Lake County (IN).

The watch is expected to last through 2 a.m.

Original story:

CHICAGO —The Greater Chicago area is once again at an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

This marks the fourth eruption of severe weather this week.

It’s likely to reach the city after 7 p.m. with the period of 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. likely for heavy weather development.

Winds blew into the area from a region of 70-deg dew points and temps have surged into the upper 80s indicating the atmosphere is recharging after being “worked over” by this morning’s squall line. Heating and surging moisture levels produce an explosively unstable atmosphere through which a vigorous late summer jet stream sweeps.

1 a.m. Wednesday

Additionally, a Heat Advisory was in effect from noon through 7 p.m.

Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog.

Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy and muggy with chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High Temps: 90.

Two more days of heat + humidity then Mama Nature turns down both. Periodic t-storms afternoon/evening t-storms are possible through Friday. But most importantly we're cooler and comfortable for the weekend with abundant summer sunshine. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/bAS7NCeOi8 — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) August 11, 2021

Extended outlook shows us cooler and more comfortable in the seasonal lower 80s for Friday and the weekend. Normal high/low: 83/66