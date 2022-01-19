Wednesday Forecast: Cold conditions with temps in low 20s, low teens by afternoon

CHICAGO — Decreasing clouds and falling temps Wednesday. Winds: NW 10-20, G35 mph. Noon temp near 22, in the teens by the evening.

Winter Storm Watch for Porter Co., Indiana for lake effect snow that goes until Thursday evening. Possible accumulations 2-8″. Clear and very cold. Winds: NW 10-20, G30 mph. Dangerously cold wind chill temps between (-5) and (-15) degrees for many of us, coldest temps in the far NW suburbs. Overnight lows will settle into the single digits.

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and cold. Not as windy. NW 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid teens.

Extended outlook calls for not quite as cold for Friday. More clouds and a chance of some weekend light snow at times with highs in the mid 20s and low in the teens. We should have had 14″ of snow this season, so far we’ve logged only about six and a half.