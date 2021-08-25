Wednesday Evening Severe Weather reports

5:54PM CDT…Oakbrook Terrace…Half-inch to Quarter-sized hail
5:57PM CDT…Hinsdale…strong winds peeled back roofing material on home
5:59PM CDT…Villa Park…Quarter-sized hail
6:30PM CDT…Lemont…t-storm wind gusts to 60 mph – pea-sized hail
7:05 PM CDT…Darien…4-inches of water covered intersection of Cass Ave and Plainfield Road
7:08PM CDT…Rensselaer, IN…Pea-sized hail north of the city and 54 mph gusts at the Airport
7:15PM CDT…Rensselaer, IN…t-storm winds blew tree down on home/truck
7:30PM CDT…Darien…6-inches standing water at intersection of 79th ST and Farmingdale Drive…also unofficial report of 2.5-inches of rain in an hour north side of town
8:05PM CDT…Schaumburg…1.42-inches of rain between 6PM and 8:05 PM…