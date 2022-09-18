Severe thunderstorm watch #537 remains in effect for pink-shaded counties.

Although a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the south/southwest suburbs, thunderstorms occurring in portions of the Chicago metro area late this evening have remained below severe limits and no warnings are currently in effect.

Radar imagery as of 10:36 PM CDT. Image courtesy of College of Du Page.

Non-severe storms are expected to continue moving ESE across Du Page, southern Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, and Will counties through midnight. At present, a greater threat of large hail and damaging winds will be associated with the bowing structure moving SSE across Stark, Marshall, and Putnam counties in west central Illinois.