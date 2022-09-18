Although a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the south/southwest suburbs, thunderstorms occurring in portions of the Chicago metro area late this evening have remained below severe limits and no warnings are currently in effect.
Non-severe storms are expected to continue moving ESE across Du Page, southern Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, and Will counties through midnight. At present, a greater threat of large hail and damaging winds will be associated with the bowing structure moving SSE across Stark, Marshall, and Putnam counties in west central Illinois.