Chicagoans enjoyed the warmest daytime high temperature — 56 degrees — in three weeks Friday. Note since Nov. 17’s high of 60 degrees in the city, has it been warmer here. The high of 56 Friday was 17 degrees above normal and the warmest Dec. 8 in Chicago of the past 32 years (since a 60-deg high on Dec 8, 1991).

Only five Dec. 8’s in the 81 years since 1942 (the year Midway Airport became the official weather Chicago observation site, with O’Hare to follow in 1970) have been warmer. That means Friday was among the 6% warmest Dec. 8’s on the books here over the past 81 years—and it put today’s warmth in rare meteorological territory.

The warmth Friday was the result of Pacific air — and indications are that a temperature downturn Sunday and into the open days of next week will be temporary. Westerly upper winds are to keep the warmer than normal temperatures dominant over the coming two weeks, which takes up to Christmas week itself.

The El Nino pattern — known for producing above normal temperatures more often than not in the meteorological winter period — has already propelled December temperaturess to a level approaching 7 degrees above normal — and 4.5 degrees warmer than the month’s opening eight days a year ago.

There’s a period of rain, even a possible isolated thunderstorm, on the way Friday night —reaching the city toward midnight (a little sooner to the west) then clearing out in the wake of a cold frontal passage just past mid-Saturday morning. But the overall pattern is a dry one in the coming two weeks. Precipitation systems will be modest when they occur at all, according to the latest modeling. And, though December has historically produced some significant snows, at this point, none of substance are in sight — Paralleling the frequent tendency of El Nino cold seasons to produce sub-par precipitation and snowfall.

Several interesting sidebar notes. The weekly Great Lakes water level report from the Corps of Engineers indicates Lake Michigan levels are running just an inch below a year ago and are actually running 4-inches higher than historic December levels.

Also, water temperatures off the Chicago shoreline are averaging just under 44 degrees. That’s 29 degrees colder than late August water temperatures here, which were in the low 70’s.